Gas line leak resulted in brief "shelter in place" notice just west of Adrian

By Paula Wethington

LENAWEE COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) - Nearby residents were asked to shelter in place, and motorists were asked to avoid the area of, the 5500 block of West Beecher Road in Lenawee County, for over an hour Friday because of a gas leak. 

A FedEx truck struck a utility pole and a gas line in that area, which is between Whig Highway and Sword Highway, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office reported on social media. This location is just west of the city of Adrian. 

Deputies closed the road after the accident, which was reported around 11 a.m. 

Anyone within one mile of that location was asked to "please shelter in place," according to posts from Lenawee County's official social media accounts.

The gas leak was contained around 12:30 p.m. and the shelter in place alert lifted.

305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

