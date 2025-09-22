Garden City's retired K-9, known as Sergeant Rudy, has died

The Garden City Police Department in Wayne County, Michigan, announced that its retired K-9, Sergeant Rudy, has died.

K-9 Rudy began service in December 2012, and was promoted to the honorary rank of K-9 sergeant in 2022. Rudy, along with his trainer and handler, Sgt. Bruce Shippe, retired in that year in June. The former police K-9 then continued to live under the care of Shippe.

Rudy was trained in narcotics detection, tracking, apprehension and searches for items. But the K-9 also was a familiar presence at community events such as Cop on the Block, Coffee with a K-9 and city events.

"K9 Rudy was more than a service dog—he was a trusted partner, a loyal friend, and a symbol of our department's commitment to keeping Garden City safe. His presence brought comfort, pride, and joy not only to those who served beside him but also to the community he faithfully protected," the department said.

"We are deeply grateful for Rudy's years of service and to (Ret.) Sgt. Shippe for giving him a loving home through retirement. K9 Sergeant Rudy will forever remain a part of the Garden City Police Department family."