Watch CBS News
Local News

Over 100 Gannett employees to lose jobs when Sterling Heights facility closes

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Special elections in some communities today; house explosion under investigation; more top stories
Special elections in some communities today; house explosion under investigation; more top stories 04:00

Layoffs will begin July 7 and continue through July for a total 109 employees at the Gannett Publishing Services production facility in Sterling Heights, Michigan. 

The Macomb County facility prints the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News and about 30 other newspapers from Michigan and Ohio. The Free Press reported on the decision in January, saying those newspapers' production will be moved to other facilities. The building was previously sold with a lease to Gannett, the Free Press said. 

The details of the layoff were related in a WARN Act notice filed May 1 with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.  

 The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and / or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of company or number of people involved.  

In that letter, Gannett said it is permanently closing the production facility at 6200 Metropolitan Parkway, with 109 production employees facing a permanent layoff. The company said the layoffs will take place from July 1 through January; but most will happen on or about August 4. 

The positions involved include press operator, materials handler, engineer, packaging manager and journeyman electrician. Some of the affected employees are represented by unions. 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.