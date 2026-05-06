Frost advisory issued for portions of Southeast Michigan through Thursday morning

If you've already started your spring planting, you may want to take a few minutes tonight to head outside and protect your garden.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for several counties in Southeast Michigan, effective from midnight until 8 a.m. Thursday.

While the most recent cold front is moving out, it is leaving behind a chill that could be dangerous for sensitive vegetation.

The advisory currently covers Washtenaw, Lenawee, Livingston, Oakland, Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac counties.

The advisory currently covers Washtenaw, Lenawee, Livingston, Oakland, Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac counties NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Clear skies and light winds tonight will create the perfect conditions for radiational cooling, allowing ground temperatures to drop faster than those of the air above.

Frost can damage or kill sensitive outdoor plants, flowers, and early-season crops if they are left uncovered.

If you have potted plants or hanging baskets, the safest bet is to move them into a garage or indoors for the night.

For plants in the ground, use burlap, old blankets, or landscape fabric.

Avoid using plastic, as it can trap moisture against the leaves and actually increase the chance of freeze damage.

Moist soil stays warmer than dry soil, as the water releases heat slowly overnight.