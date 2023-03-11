Friday snow brings bonus weekend to Mt. Brighton Ski Resort

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - While many people are ready for winter to wrap up, Michigan skiers and snowboarders are embracing this latest round of snow.

At Mt. Brighton Ski Resort, not all of the kids got the day off from school Friday, but they did all enjoy a snow day.

"Mother Nature helped Mt. Brighton out a lot," said snowboarder Colton Donnelly.

The ski and snowboard area was set to close for the season this past Sunday, but Friday's snow bought them some extra time on the slopes.

"This is going to gain us at least one extra weekend so we're very excited," said Mike Georgio, general manager of Mt. Brighton.

He said this has been a tough season for snow, so he's not sure how busy this bonus weekend will be.

"I think a lot of people were out golfing a week ago and now they're maybe not as enthusiastic about the snow as we are out here," he said.