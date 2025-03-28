Frankenmuth police investigate after man allegedly exposes himself at Zehnder's Splash Village

A report of indecent exposure at an indoor water park is under investigation by police in Frankenmuth, Michigan.

The call to the Frankenmuth Police Department was made at 12:55 p.m. Thursday from Zehnder's Splash Village at 1365 S. Main Street, with a complaint that a male individual exposed himself in a public area of the park.

"Officers conducted an initial investigation, including interviews with the complainant, potential suspect, and witnesses, as well as a review of available security footage, in collaboration with Splash Village Security," the press release said.

But as of Friday afternoon, police added, there was not enough evidence for an arrest.

"The investigation remains open and is ongoing," the report said.

Once police conclude their investigation, their findings will go to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office.

In the meantime, police ask that anyone who has information about the incident contact Officer Mike Mitin at 989-652-8371, extension 194.