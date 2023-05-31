Fowling challenge in Detroit ahead of 2023 Grand Prix

(CBS DETROIT) - The 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is just days away. Indy car drivers will soon take over the streets of Downtown Detroit.

Ahead of the race some of the drivers took on a few Detroit sports stars in a Fowling competition, combining football with bowling.

The Fowling event took place on Franklin Street, which has been transformed into the race's pit lane.

"This is the first-ever dual pit lane. Never been done before in racing. Some cars are going to pit to the left, some are going to pit to the right," said Bud Denker, the Detroit Grand Prix chairman

"They have about 300 feet to figure out six lanes into one lane."

The event takes place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with a mix of ticketed and free events. Denker said it was about time the race returned to downtown.

"It's been 32 years since racings been on our streets of Detroit. We are the Motor City capital of the world. Belle Isle was great, but this IS going to be absolutely incredible for our fans to enjoy."

The race weekend also includes events for small businesses and live music.

Organizers of the Grand Prix said Fowling has its roots in racing and in metro Detroit. Saying the sport was the brainchild of Michigan native Chris Hutt who created Fowling while tailgating at the 2001 Indianapolis 500. For those interested in trying Fowling there is the Fowling Warehouse in Hamtramck, MI