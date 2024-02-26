Fourth man charged in shooting of sleeping 11-year-old Detroit girl

(CBS DETROIT) - A fourth man has been charged in the shooting of an 11-year-old girl who was sleeping inside a Detroit home, officials said.

Hershel Lanier Marion Jr., 19, of Detroit, was charged on Feb. 24 with nine counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharge in or at a building causing serious impairment and 10 counts of felony firearm.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says they will send out another update when charges are amended, as they learned Monday morning that the girl, Lamara Green, had died. On Friday, police sources had confirmed the girl's death.

On Friday, Feb. 23, Tahkari Turner, 18, Robert Lee Turner Jr., 20, and Nasir Lavant Garrett, 19, all of Detroit were also charged in the shooting.

Lamara Glenn

The shooting happened at 4:12 a.m. on Feb. 20 at a home in the 6000 block of Pennsylvania Street. When officers arrived, they found an 11-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head. She had been sleeping on the couch in the living room.

The girl was taken to a local hospital but has died.

The prosecutor's office says Marion, Tahkari Turner and Garrett allegedly fired shots into the home before leaving the area.

"These senseless shootings are even more tragic when innocent people - especially a child is harmed," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "The evidence will show that the defendants are responsible for this brutal and violent assault. This case is still under investigation, and we expect another potential defendant will be charged."

Marion was arraigned on Sunday, Feb. 25, and given a $2 million cash bond. His probable cause conference is currently scheduled for March 4.

The other defendants were arraigned on Feb. 23.

Tahkari Turner and Garrett were remanded to jail, while Robert Turner received a $250,000 cash bond with a GPS tether, according to the prosecutor's office.

Robert Turner had a bond redetermination scheduled for Feb. 26. His probable cause conference is scheduled for March 1, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for March 7.