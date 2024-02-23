11-year-old dies after Detroit drive-by shooting, police sources say

(CBS DETROIT) - An 11-year-old girl who was shot Tuesday morning in a drive-by shooting in Detroit has died, police sources said on Friday.

Three people have been charged in the shooting. Tahkari Turner, 18, Robert Lee Turner Jr., 20, and Nasir Lavant Garrett, 19, are facing multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder and felony firearm.

Police said charges are expected to be updated following Lamara Glenn's death.

Authorities were called to the 6000 block of Pennsylvania Street at about 4:12 a.m. on Feb 20 after receiving a report of a shooting. They discovered the 11-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Prosecutors say Turner and Garrett allegedly fired several shots into the residence, striking the child as she slept on the couch.

In addition, a 43-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, another 11-year-old girl, an 8-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl were in the house at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office initially reported Friday morning that all were injured.

An investigation by Detroit police led to the arrests of Tahkari Turner and Garrett later that same day, and Robert Turner was arrested on the following day, on Feb. 21.

The Detroit Police Department also says that a total of five people have been taken into custody in connection to this shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.