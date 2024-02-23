Three Detroit men charged after 11-year-old girl shot in head

Sleeping child shot in the head in Detroit

Sleeping child shot in the head in Detroit

Sleeping child shot in the head in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Three Detroit men have been charged in connection to the shooting of an 11-year-old girl in the head while she was sleeping on the couch, officials said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office issued the following charges:

Tahkari Turner, 18, was charged with nine counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharge in or at a building causing serious impairment and 10 counts of felony firearm.

Robert Lee Turner Jr., 20, was charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of felon in possession of ammunition, two counts of felony firearm, one count of accessory after the fact and one count of tampering with evidence.

Nasir Lavant Garrett, 19, was charged with nine counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharge in or at a building causing serious impairment and 10 counts of felony firearm.

At 4:12 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Pennsylvania St. after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered an 11-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Turner and Garrett allegedly fired several shots into the residence, striking and seriously injuring the 11-year-old girl who had been sleeping on the couch.

In addition, a 43-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, another 11-year-old girl, an eight-year-old girl and a seven-year-old girl were in the house at the time of the shooting but were not injured. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office initially reported Friday morning that all were injured.

An investigation by Detroit police led to the arrests of Tahkari Turner and Garrett later that same day, and Robert Turner was arrested on the following day, on Feb. 21.

The Detroit Police Department also says that at total of five people have been taken into custody in connection to this shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

"These senseless shootings are even more tragic when innocent people - especially children - are harmed," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "The evidence will show that the defendants are responsible for this brutal and violent assault. This case is still under investigation, and we expect other potential defendants will be charged."

The three men are expected to be arraigned on Friday, Feb. 23.