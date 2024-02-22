Fifth person of interest taken into custody in Detroit drive-by shooting that injured 11-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department says a fifth person of interest was taken into custody in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old girl.

DPD did not release additional information on the person of interest but says it will release more information on Friday.

Police say the girl was sleeping on the couch Tuesday morning, Feb 20, inside the home in the 6000 block of Pennsylvania Street when several men pulled up and started firing shots at the house.

Surveillance video obtained by police shows the men pulling up to the house in a white SUV, which police say was stolen from an area dealership, firing shots and then leaving the area.

Twenty-three shots were fired into the home, police said.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say the home was previously involved in a drive-by shooting in December 2023.

Four other suspects, between the ages of 18 and 23, were taken into custody on Tuesday.