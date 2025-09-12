4 suspects in custody, 1 injured after shooting involving Warren police

Shoppers react to assault at Kroger store; threat to home of Michigan Lt. Governor; other stories

Four suspects were arrested, including one who was injured, after a vehicle chase and shooting involving police on Friday evening in Warren, Michigan.

According to the Warren Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near Eight Mile Road and Waltham Street. Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot of a business and approached to investigate when the driver took off.

Police say the driver allegedly struck two police vehicles and drove toward officers when shots were fired. The vehicle continued down the street, leading to a police chase. The vehicle was stopped near Eight Mile Road and Yonka Street, and the four suspects were arrested.

The suspect who was injured was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. The three other suspects were not hurt.

Police did not say how many shots were fired and who fired them.

An investigation is ongoing.