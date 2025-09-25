Watch CBS News
Crime

Four arrested in multi-state crime string that includes vehicle break-ins in Michigan

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Man charged with killing estranged wife; TikTok deal signing expected; other top stories
Man charged with killing estranged wife; TikTok deal signing expected; other top stories 04:00

Multiple arrests have been made in Connecticut that authorities believe related to vehicle break-ins under investigation in least two Michigan communities. 

The Dundee Police Department reported the four suspects were taken into custody by the Stamford (Connecticut) Police Department through the efforts of numerous other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The suspects have been linked to the Felony Lane Gang out of Florida, the police report said. 

The four individuals have now charged with 49 felonies in Connecticut and will also face charges resulting from incidents in Traverse City, Michigan. Dundee Police said they are waiting to determine if sufficient evidence exists for charges for their investigation into vehicle-break-ins reported during April in their village - but at least one case seems to be connected. 

Authorities said the suspects were found with numerous stolen driver's licenses, identification cards and credit cards that belonged to hundreds of victims from multiple states. In addition, one of the women arrested was found in possession of numerous wigs and disguises that might help her appear to be the people shown in the stolen ID cards. 

There were pads of paper inside a suspect's vehicle that listed the names of victims, including one tracked to a Dundee car break-in that listed the woman's address and Social Security number, along with what appears to be numerous attempts to forge her signature, the report said.

Connecticut investigators notified Grand Traverse County detectives of the notes, and Grand Traverse County immediately called Dundee police. The Dundee woman whose name was in the notes has been notified. 

"The Dundee Police Department would like to express their appreciation to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, the Stanford Connecticut Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies involved with this investigation and the arrests," the report said. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue