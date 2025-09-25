Four arrested in multi-state crime string that includes vehicle break-ins in Michigan

Multiple arrests have been made in Connecticut that authorities believe related to vehicle break-ins under investigation in least two Michigan communities.

The Dundee Police Department reported the four suspects were taken into custody by the Stamford (Connecticut) Police Department through the efforts of numerous other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The suspects have been linked to the Felony Lane Gang out of Florida, the police report said.

The four individuals have now charged with 49 felonies in Connecticut and will also face charges resulting from incidents in Traverse City, Michigan. Dundee Police said they are waiting to determine if sufficient evidence exists for charges for their investigation into vehicle-break-ins reported during April in their village - but at least one case seems to be connected.

Authorities said the suspects were found with numerous stolen driver's licenses, identification cards and credit cards that belonged to hundreds of victims from multiple states. In addition, one of the women arrested was found in possession of numerous wigs and disguises that might help her appear to be the people shown in the stolen ID cards.

There were pads of paper inside a suspect's vehicle that listed the names of victims, including one tracked to a Dundee car break-in that listed the woman's address and Social Security number, along with what appears to be numerous attempts to forge her signature, the report said.

Connecticut investigators notified Grand Traverse County detectives of the notes, and Grand Traverse County immediately called Dundee police. The Dundee woman whose name was in the notes has been notified.

"The Dundee Police Department would like to express their appreciation to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, the Stanford Connecticut Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies involved with this investigation and the arrests," the report said.