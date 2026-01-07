Former Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility officer to stand trial for criminal sexual conduct

A former Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility corrections officer accused of engaging in multiple sexual acts with prisoners will head to trial, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Joshua Lee, 22, of Wyandotte, was charged in October 2025 in Washtenaw County on four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a prisoner. Each count is a 15-year felony, according to state prosecutors.

Nessel's office alleges Lee engaged in multiple sexual acts involving penetration with several prisoners while he worked at Michigan's only women's prison.

Michigan State Police headed up the investigation.

"I want to thank both the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan State Police for their swift action in investigating these allegations," Nessel said in a statement. "Everyone deserves protection from sexual abuse, and Michigan has laws in place to keep people safe in our correctional facilities. My office will continue to hold accountable those who seek to use their positions of authority to abuse those under their care."

According to the attorney general, while Michigan law criminalizes sexual contact by corrections officers and prisoners, currently, no statute specifically addresses sexual penetration in such cases. As a result, Nessel says corrections officers can be charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct for either contact or penetration offenses. There is no difference specified under the law.

Lee will appear in the 22nd Circuit Court on Feb. 26.