Former Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility officer sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

A former Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility corrections officer accused of engaging in multiple sexual acts with prisoners is headed to prison, state prosecutors said.

On June 18, Joshua Lee, 22, of Wyandotte, was sentenced to 18 months to 15 years in prison. Lee pleaded guilty in April to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a state prisoner.

State prosecutors accused Lee of engaging in multiple sexual acts involving penetration with several prisoners while he worked at Michigan's only women's prison.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Lee in October 2025 with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a prisoner.

Michigan State Police led the investigation.

"No one is above the law, and everyone deserves safety from sexual abuse," Nessel said. "My office is committed to prosecuting those who weaponize their authority to exploit the very people they are assigned to monitor and protect. Through the combined efforts of the Michigan Department of Corrections, the Michigan State Police, and prosecutors in my department, we have ensured that Mr. Lee will not only be held accountable but can no longer abuse his position."

According to the attorney general's office, while Michigan law criminalizes sexual contact by corrections officers and prisoners, currently, no statute specifically addresses sexual penetration in such cases. As a result, officials say corrections officers can be charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct for either contact or penetration offenses. There is no difference specified under the law.