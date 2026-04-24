Former Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility officer pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

A former Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility corrections officer accused of engaging in multiple sexual acts with prisoners has pleaded guilty, state prosecutors said.

Joshua Lee, 22, of Wyandotte, pleaded guilty this week to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a state prisoner.

Prosecutors accused Lee of engaging in multiple sexual acts involving penetration with several prisoners while he worked at Michigan's only women's prison.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel initially charged Lee in October 2025 with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a prisoner.

Michigan State Police led the investigation.

"No one is above the law, and everyone deserves safety from sexual abuse," said Nessel in a statement. "My office is committed to prosecuting those who weaponize their authority to exploit the very people they are assigned to monitor and protect. Through the combined efforts of the Michigan Department of Corrections, the Michigan State Police, and prosecutors in my department, we have ensured that Mr. Lee will not only be held accountable but can no longer abuse his position."

According to Nessel's office, while Michigan law criminalizes sexual contact by corrections officers and prisoners, currently, no statute specifically addresses sexual penetration in such cases. As a result, prosecutors say corrections officers can be charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct for either contact or penetration offenses. There is no difference specified under the law.

Lee will be sentenced on June 18 in Washtenaw County.