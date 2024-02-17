Former U of M Athletic Director dies

(CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan is mourning of the loss of former Athletic Director Jack Weidenbach.

University officials announced Weidenbach's death on Saturday, February 17, at the age of 99.

Current Athletic Director Warde Manuel said that Weidenbach was a "dear friend," to both he and his wife.

"Jack Weidenbach's impact spanned over two decades as he navigated the intricate workings of the University of Michigan with precision and dedication," Manuel said. "Throughout his tenure, Jack's influence was profound, not only for me personally but for the entire university community."

Weidenbach started his career in management at U of M in 1966, before joining Athletics. He eventually succeeded former Athletic Director Bo Schembechler.

University of Michigan President Emeritus Jim Duderstadt remembered Weidenbach most for his contributions to women's athletics at the school.

"The fantastic women's programs we enjoy today result from his intentional actions to provide the resources to that side of the department," Duderstadt said.