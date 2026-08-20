Former Southfield music teacher found guilty in criminal sexual conduct case

A former music teacher in Southfield Public Schools in Metro Detroit was found guilty of five charges resulting from an investigation of inappropriate behavior with minors.

The jury trial on the case started on Aug. 10 in Oakland County Circuit Court, and a verdict was issued on Aug. 18, court records show. Bond was revoked after the court proceedings on Tuesday, and he was remanded to the Oakland County Jail. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Willis was found guilty of four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of child accosting for immoral purposes, circuit court records show. Willis was found not guilty of four other charges considered in the trial

Willis was arraigned in December 2023 in Southfield District Court on a list of charges that included the five eventual convictions.

Southfield Public Schools launched an investigation in March of that year after receiving allegations of inappropriate behavior. Willis resigned from his Southfield teaching role in June 2023, before the criminal charges were filed.