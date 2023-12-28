Former Southfield Public Schools teacher accused of sexually assaulting children

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Southfield Public Schools employee was charged with criminal sexual conduct involving children, according to the Southfield District Court.

Lamar Willis, 41, was arraigned on Dec. 18 with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of children accosting for immoral purposes, court records show.

In March, Southfield Public Schools issued an immediate suspension and launched an internal investigation following the allegations of inappropriate behavior involving Willis, Southfield Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Green said in a letter to parents.

Willis resigned in June, and since then, he has had no known contact with Southfield Public School students or staff, Green added.

"We take this situation seriously and cooperate fully with law enforcement in their investigation," Green said.

Following his resignation, Willis was hired as a music teacher in the fall with the Detroit Public Schools Community District, a DPSCD spokesperson said.

"Per district policy, Mr. Willis was placed on administrative leave 12/15 following an alert from the Southfield prosecutors office of pending criminal charges. He was hired by the district in the fall. At the time of his hire there were no known criminal or misconduct records," DPSCD said.

Willis was given a $15,000 bond and is scheduled back in court on Feb. 1.