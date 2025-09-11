Former Russell Stover employee accused of embezzling $60K from Michigan store

A former employee of Russell Stover Chocolates in Dundee, Michigan, is accused of embezzling more than $60,000 from the store.

Dundee police said the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office has authorized the charge against a Monroe woman, but her name was withheld pending arraignment.

The Russell Stover Chocolates store is near the U.S. 23 interchange with M-50, Exit 17. The gift shop features ice cream, coffee, chocolates and other candies from Russell Stover and related brands.

Investigators say a corporate audit picked up on losses and notified the police department in February. Police say the woman is a former employee of the Dundee store and was a member of its management team during the thefts.

Dundee Police Detective Ron Pongracz then began an investigation that lasted for several months, including interviews of several individuals, a search warrant for bank records and other documents. Authorities believe the suspect had taken large amounts of cash from the store regularly, and intended store deposits totaling $61,636.33 are in contention.

If convicted, the woman could face up to 15 years in prison, along with $25,000 in fines or three times the amount that was embezzled.