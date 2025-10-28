Former NHL center Ryan Kesler charged with criminal sexual conduct in Michigan

Metro Detroit native and former NFL center Ryan Kesler has been charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, Orchard Lake police said.

A native of Livonia, Michigan, Kesler, 41, was arraigned Monday in 48th District Court on two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Kesler pleaded not guilty and was given a $50,000 bond. He has since posted bond and was released.

The charges stem from an alleged incident reported to the Orchard Lake Police Department on January 2, 2025. Investigators have not released details regarding the allegations.

"Ryan emphatically denies the allegations and is completely innocent of the charges," Kesler's attorney, Robert J. Morad, told CBS News Detroit. "The allegations are false, and he is prepared to fight them vigorously in court. As the case begins, we ask that you respect his privacy and that you allow the legal process to work. Just like all citizens accused of a crime, he is presumed to be innocent. We are confident that when all of the facts and circumstances are presented that he will be fully exonerated."

Drafted by the Vancouver Canucks with the 23rd overall pick in the 2003 NHL draft, Kesler spent 15 seasons in the NHL, splitting time between the Canucks and Anaheim Ducks. Kesler twice represented the U.S. in the Winter Olympics, winning a silver medal in the 2010 Games and finishing fourth in the 2014 Games.

Kesler appeared in 1,001 NHL games, tallying 258 goals and 573 points. He last played in the NFL in 2019.

Kesler was previously listed as the head coach of the Little Caesars AAA Hockey Club 15O Bantam Midget team but is no longer listed on the team's website.

Kesler is back in court on Nov. 6 for a probable cause conference.