Former MSU basketball star Keith Appling sentenced in 2021 fatal shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling was sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder.

On Feb. 13, Appling pleaded guilty to pled guilty to one count of second-degree Murder and one consecutive for felony firearm in the fatal shooting of Clyde Edmonds, 66, of Detroit.

Background

Police say at about 7:10 p.m. on May 22, 2021, officers were dispatched to the 13240 block of Whitcomb St. in Detroit on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Edmonds, on the front lawn with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Appling argued with Edmonds over a handgun and then fatally shot him before fleeing the location.

Further investigation revealed that Natalie Brooks Bannister, 30, who was Appling's girlfriend, drove him away from the crime and lied to officers during the investigation.

Bannister was charged and arraigned on one count of accessory after the fact and one count of lying to a peace officer on June 10, 2021.

Police say pled guilty to lying to a peace officer, and received one year and six months probation on July 29, 2022. The accessory after the fact charge was dismissed.

"What an extremely sad turn of events for a man that once had a promising future. This was a senseless crime, and the fact remains that his victim will never know another day of life," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.