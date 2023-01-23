Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Michigan public service director charged for hitting teen with flashlight

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

BAY CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Former Bay City public service director Michael Cecchini is charged after officials say he threatened three teens riding Bird Scooters and hit one of them with a flashlight.

According to the state Attorney General's office, Cecchini, 56, of Bay City, faces a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. 

In October 2022, Cecchini announced his retirement following allegations of assault.

Officials say Cecchini, who was off-duty at the time, used his badge to confront the teens in the parking lot of the apartment complex where he lived. He allegedly threatened them with physical violence and arrest and hit one of the teens with the butt of his flashlight in the lower chest area.

A verbal altercation occurred before police were called to the scene. Officials say one of the teens captured the incident on a cellphone.

Cecchini will be arraigned on Jan. 26 in the 74th District Court.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 5:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.