Former Michigan public service director charged for hitting teen with flashlight

BAY CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Former Bay City public service director Michael Cecchini is charged after officials say he threatened three teens riding Bird Scooters and hit one of them with a flashlight.

According to the state Attorney General's office, Cecchini, 56, of Bay City, faces a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.

In October 2022, Cecchini announced his retirement following allegations of assault.

Officials say Cecchini, who was off-duty at the time, used his badge to confront the teens in the parking lot of the apartment complex where he lived. He allegedly threatened them with physical violence and arrest and hit one of the teens with the butt of his flashlight in the lower chest area.

A verbal altercation occurred before police were called to the scene. Officials say one of the teens captured the incident on a cellphone.

Cecchini will be arraigned on Jan. 26 in the 74th District Court.