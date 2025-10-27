Former Michigan police officer accused of falsifying salvage vehicle inspections

A former Michigan police officer is charged with multiple felonies in connection with falsifying salvage vehicle inspections, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Former Lincoln Township Police Department detective lieutenant, Johnathan Chase, 54, of Stevensville, is accused of submitting multiple falsified salvage inspection forms to the Michigan Department of State.

State prosecutors say Chase was the Lincoln Township Police Department's lone officer responsible for salvage certifications.

Salvage vehicle inspections are completed to ensure that vehicles that suffer extensive damage or those that are reconstructed with parts from other sources are safe and that their parts are not linked to stolen vehicles, the attorney general's office said.

Chase was arraigned on Oct. 22 on eight counts of false certification, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one count of misconduct in office.

"Salvage vehicle inspections are vital to protecting residents from stolen or unsafe vehicles on our roads," Nessel said in a statement. "When law enforcement officers abuse their authority and compromise that process, they not only betray public trust but also put innocent owners at risk. I appreciate the Michigan State Police for bringing this matter to our attention, and we will continue to hold those who misuse their positions accountable."

Chase is back in court on Oct. 31.