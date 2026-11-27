A former Michigan middle school teacher was arrested after authorities said he secretly recorded family members in the bathroom during a trip in Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 58-year-old Keith Johnson, of Eckford Township, was arrested on two counts of digital voyeurism following a year-long investigation that began in November 2025. Florida authorities say the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office in Michigan notified them of Johnson, who was arrested in February 2025 for allegedly hiding cameras in a bathroom in his home.

That investigation led authorities to seize Johnson's laptop and find videos from a family trip in Walton County, Florida. The videos allegedly included unlawful recordings of family members who were nude in the bathroom, investigators say.

Florida authorities say the videos were then sent to its Pensacola Regional Operations Center for further review. They submitted their investigation to the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit in October 2026, and a capias warrant was issued for Johnson.

Johnson was arrested on Nov. 10, and Florida authorities learned that he faced similar charges in Arizona. They say additional footage shows Johnson using hidden cameras in his classroom to record students. Authorities allege he used to video general AI explicit material.

Related charges were filed in Michigan. Court records show Johnson is facing charges in Hillsdale and Branch counties. In Hillsdale County, he is charged with eavesdropping-installing device, surveilling unclothed person and using computers to commit a crime. In Branch County, he is charged with child abusive commerical activity, using computers to commit a crime and possessing child sexually abusive material.

An investigation is ongoing.