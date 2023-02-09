Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson prepares for presidential run, purchases Super Bowl ad

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan businessman and former Republican gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson announced Thursday that he is forming a presidential campaign committee and will run ads in Iowa during the Super Bowl.

Johnson was one of five Republican candidates running for Michigan governor in 2022 who were deemed ineligible because they fell short of collecting enough valid petition signatures.

"Today I filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to form a committee to run for President of the United States. We begin the process with a Super Bowl advertising campaign in Iowa, the home of the first in the nation Republican caucuses," Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson said in a statement that he plans to visit Iowa next week, and is planning a formal presidential campaign announcement in the upcoming months.