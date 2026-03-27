Former Michigan doctor sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing child pornography

A former family medicine doctor from Michigan who pleaded guilty to distributing thousands of images of child pornography was sentenced to prison, federal prosecutors said.

Robert Glapinski, 62, of Capac, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Wednesday.

"The sexual abuse of children is among the most heinous types of crimes imaginable. But when such a terrible crime is committed by a physician — a person who has taken an oath to do no harm — the punishment must be severe," said U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon in a statement.

On March 5, 2025, Google submitted a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after a user had child pornography in a Google Chat, according to court records. Prosecutors say some of the images included the sexual exploitation and abuse of young children.

Prosecutors say that in the chats, Glapinski, who treated both adults and children in his medical practice, discussed sexually abusing girls and sharing child pornography.

Investigators with the U.S. Secret Service and the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a federal search warrant at Glapinski's home on April 8, 2025. During the search of his home, prosecutors say Glapinski admitted to investigators to viewing, receiving and possessing child pornography.

An investigation found more than 2,500 images and more than 150 videos of child sexually abusive material on Glapinski's electronics, authorities said.