Former Michigan doctor heads to trial on 23 counts of Medicaid fraud

A former Saginaw, Michigan, physician will stand trial on 23 counts of Medicaid fraud, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Dr. James Carthron, 61, is accused of billing the Medicaid program for 23 phone consultations that never happened between May 31, 2024, and Sept. 27, 2024.

According to state prosecutors, Carthron previously operated PRN Urgent Care in Saginaw before closing the practice in 2023.

Carthron was initially charged in August 2025.

"Millions of Michigan residents rely on the Medicaid program for their healthcare services, and we must defend it from fraud and bad actors," said Nessel in a statement. "My office will continue to safeguard this program by holding accountable those who seek to exploit Medicaid."

If convicted, Carthron faces up to four years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine for each offense, according to prosecutors.

Carthron was bound over for trial on Jan. 15. No additional court dates have been determined yet.

The Health Care Fraud Division of the attorney general's office is handling the case.