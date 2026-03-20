Former Harper Woods nursing home assistant accused of stealing nearly $9,000 from resident

A former Harper Woods nursing home assistant is accused of stealing a resident's debit card and making nearly $9,000 in purchases and withdrawals, state prosecutors said.

Terrance Brown Jr., 29, of Detroit, was arraigned Wednesday, state prosecutors said.

Brown is charged with eighteen counts of using a financial transaction device without consent, one count of larceny in a building and one count of stealing a financial transaction device, according to authorities.

State prosecutors allege that between Feb. 28 and March 2, 2024, Brown used a nursing home resident's account for 18 unauthorized transactions that totaled $8,915.53.

The transactions included retail purchases, where Brown was caught on surveillance video, according to authorities, and ATM withdrawals.

"Stealing from vulnerable adults, especially when that theft is committed by someone entrusted with their care, is an egregious crime," said Michigan Attorney General Nessel in a statement. "My office will continue protecting Michigan's seniors and holding accountable those who exploit their positions of trust."

Brown was released on a $20,000 bond and ordered not to work in an adult care facility or nursing home, state prosecutors said.

If convicted, Brown faces up to four years in prison for each count of using a financial transaction device without consent, up to four years for larceny and up to four years for stealing a financial transaction device.

Brown's next court appearance is a probable cause conference on March 25.