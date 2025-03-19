Former director pleads guilty to embezzling from Michigan center

The former director of a Michigan center pleaded guilty to embezzling money from the facility, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Tanya Hobson, 45, of Kingston, Michigan, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $200 or more by less than $1,0000. As part of a plea agreement, Hobson agreed to pay $4,054 in restitution.

According to the AG's office, Hobson served as director of the Tuscola County Peer Center in 2023 and stole over $1,000 from for personal use. Officials said the center received funding from Medicaid.

The center, which is affiliated with the Tuscola Behavioral Health Systems, offers self-advocacy skills to those receiving mental health services and provides mutual support services.

"Embezzling Medicaid funds can have a direct impact on the people who rely on the program for essential health care," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "My office will continue investigating allegations of fraud and holding those who steal these funds accountable."

Sentencing is scheduled for April 22.