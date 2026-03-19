Former Detroit police sergeant accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 5 young women

A former Detroit Police Department sergeant is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting five young women over four years, Wayne County prosecutors said on Thursday.

Benjamin Wagner, 68, of Greenville, North Carolina, is facing 14 charges in connection with five separate cases involving young women ages 15 to 23 years old between 1999 and 2003 on the northwest side of Detroit.

Prosecutors say Wagner allegedly led a "double life" as a police officer and serial rapist.

Wagner joined the Detroit Police Department in 1989 as a police officer and was eventually promoted to sergeant, working in various locations within the department before retiring in 2017 and moving to North Carolina, where prosecutors say he was working at the Greenville airport.

"The evidence found in this case concerning former DPD Sergeant Benjamin Wagner is egregious and disturbing," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison. "It represents a deep betrayal to the oath us officers take as a symbol of public faith, as it violates the trust placed in law enforcement. Mr. Wagner's actions do not represent the integrity, values or mission held by the officers of the Detroit Police Department."

Wagner accused of five sexual assaults

Prosecutors accuse Wagner of kidnapping and sexually assaulting five young women, beginning in November 1999. Authorities say all of the assaults occurred within 5.5 miles of his Detroit home on Bentler Street.

Nov. 10, 1999

According to prosecutors, the first assault took place on Nov. 10, 1999, in the area of Chalfonte Street and Mark Twain Street. Prosecutors allege Wagner approached a then-17-year-old girl, who took a bus to a friend's home and began walking, pointed a gun at her, took her to another location and sexually assaulted her.

Jan. 31, 2000

On Jan, 31, 2000, in the 18400 block of Wyoming Avenue, prosecutors say a then-23-year-old woman left her home to go to a store. As she was walking, prosecutors allege Wagner quickly walked toward her, pointed a gun at her head, ordered her to another location and sexually assaulted her.

Sept. 28, 2000

The third assault took place on Sept. 28, 2000, in the 19800 block of Florence Street, when a then-15-year-old girl was walking toward a bus stop on her way to school. Prosecutors say Wagner grabbed the girl by the arm, put a gun to her head, ordered her to another location and sexually assaulted her.

Nov. 19, 2000

A fourth alleged kidnapping and assault occurred on Nov. 19, 2000, in the 8500 block of West McNichols Road, when a then-20-year-old woman was walking from her friend's house. Prosecutors allege Wagner walked by the woman, attacked her from behind, put a gun to her back, removed her from the area and sexually assaulted her.

April 15, 2003

A fifth kidnapping and assault allegedly happened on April 15, 2003, in the 19000 block of Ferguson Street. Prosecutors say Wagner approached a then-16-year-old girl who was grabbing a bus to school. Authorities allege Wagner came out of an alley, removed the girl from the area, produced a handgun and sexually assaulted her.

Identifying a suspect

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says in 2010, Michigan State Police linked an unknown man to sexual assaults that occurred in Detroit between 1999 and 2003.

In August 2023, the FBI in Detroit received a report "identifying an investigative lead to a potential suspect" that was linked to the five assault kits.

In March 2026, Wagner was linked to all five sexual assault cases.

Wagner's arrest

Wagner was arrested on March 17 in Greenville, North Carolina, and has since waived extradition to Michigan. He is expected to be arraigned in the 36th District Court on March 26.

Wagner is charged with eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, five counts of kidnapping and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

"This case is illustrative of a multi-year journey to justice. Collaboration, patience, determination, and a focus on our survivors was key here. We are a victim-centered, trauma-informed, and offender-focused office," said Worthy. "Our survivors were between the ages of 15 and 23 when they were attacked and sexually assaulted. This case is especially disturbing to us because the evidence will show that a then-Detroit Police officer is the rapist of the young women and girls in the cases that we charge today.

Prosecutors ask other victims to come forward

Police are encouraging anyone who believes Wagner may have sexually assaulted them to call DPD's sex crimes unit at 313-596-1950. Avalon Healing Center is also offering support and assistance at 313-964-9701.