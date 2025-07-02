Former Detroit police officer accused of threatening ex-wife, stepchildren

Livonia mom and daughter remain in hospital; Detroit Pistons make a trade; other top stories

A former Detroit police officer has been charged with allegedly sending threatening messages to his ex-wife and stepchildren, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Rick Allen Fields, 54, of Roseville, was arraigned on Tuesday for four counts of malicious use of a telecommunication service and two counts of malicious destruction of personal property less than $200. A personal bond was set at $25,000.

Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Prosecutors allege that in June 2025, Fields sent threats to his ex-wife and stepchildren through email, voicemail and text messages. He is also accused of spray painting his stepdaughters' cars.

Fields is required to wear a GPS tether, have no contact with his ex-wife and stepchildren, possess no firearms, and is not allowed to be near the family's home.

"No one is above the law, including those who once swore to uphold it," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement. "My office is committed to holding offenders accountable and ensuring victims receive the protection and justice they deserve."