Former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan joins law firm in government relations, public policy role

Former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has taken on a private sector role, about three months after ending his independent candidacy for the 2026 Michigan governor's race.

He has joined Honigman as a partner in the firm's government relations and public policy practice group, the law firm announced on Friday. Honigman has offices in Detroit, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and other locations.

In this role, Duggan will serve as a strategic adviser to the firm and its clients, working on assignments that range from crisis response to economic development initiatives.

"As a transformative public servant and proven leader, Mike will bring extraordinary value to our firm and our clients," said David Foltyn, Honigman chairman and CEO.

"Throughout his career, Mike has demonstrated a remarkable ability to solve complex problems, lead large organizations, build consensus among diverse stakeholders, and drive meaningful economic growth. His experience spans government, healthcare, law enforcement, economic development, and public policy, giving him a unique perspective that will benefit clients facing critical business and strategic challenges."

Duggan served three four-year terms as Detroit's mayor, with his 12-year run coming in second for the city's longest-serving leader. He announced a run for the gubernatorial race in December 2024, choosing the independent candidate route rather than running as a Democrat.

He announced in May that he was ending the statewide campaign, citing polling data as part of his decision.

Mary Sheffield, who was most recently Detroit City Council president, won the November 2025 mayoral race.

Duggan served as CEO of the Detroit Medical Center for about eight years before running for office. He also served three years as the Wayne County prosecutor and another 14 as Wayne County's deputy county executive.

"After years spent working to build the City of Detroit, I knew I wanted to stay and enjoy the city while finding a way to contribute," Duggan said. "Honigman is an outstanding law firm that's been headquartered in Detroit for more than 75 years. I've always admired the way their talented attorneys and professionals help their clients solve even the most complex challenges."

Duggan earned his bachelor's degree and law degree from the University of Michigan.

The above video originally aired on May 21, 2026.