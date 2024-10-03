Former Detroit bus driver sentenced in fatal crash that killed Grosse Pointe Park woman

Tigers sweep Astros to advance to ALDS, port strike enters Day 3 and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A former bus driver for the Detroit Department of Transportation has been sentenced after hitting and killing a pedestrian with her bus, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

On June 2, 2023, officials say, Geraldine Johnson, 61, of Harper Woods, was making a left turn onto Griswold Street from West Congress Street when she struck Janice Bauer, 67, of Grosse Pointe Park, as she was crossing the street on a green light. Johnson was charged with one count of moving violation causing death and pleaded no contest in August 2023.

Johnson, who was fired by DDOT in June 2023, was also involved in a deadly pedestrian incident in 2015, killing Joey King. The city of Detroit was sued for King's death and settled for $4.5 million.

"This case is tragic on every level. Janice Bauer lost her life. The alleged facts are that defendant, Geraldine Johnson, literally ran her over with the city bus she was driving and caused her death," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Johnson was sentenced to one year in jail and two years of probation. She will serve six months in jail. If Johnson violates her probation, she will serve the last six of her sentence in jail.