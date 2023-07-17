Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords campaigns for Elissa Slotkin in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Former U.S. Congresswoman Gabby Giffords endorsed U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin for the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Debbie Stabenow.

Giffords appeared with Slotkin at an event in Detroit Monday.

Giffords, who represented Arizona from 2007-2012, has become a gun violence prevention advocate after surviving an assassination attempt in January 2011.

Giffords says one of the reasons she is endorsing Slotkin is because she is the first representative to have two mass shootings occur in her district. Slotkin represents District 7, which includes Oxford and East Lansing.

Democrats Hill Harper, Nasser Beydoun, Leslie Love, Pamela Pugh and Zach Burns, and Republicans Michael Hoover, Alexandria Taylor and Nikki Snyder have announced their candidacies. Douglas Marsh is running as a member of the Green Party.