Watch CBS News
Local News

Pamela Pugh discusses U.S. Senate campaign

/ CBS Detroit

Pamela Pugh discusses U.S. Senate campaign
Pamela Pugh discusses U.S. Senate campaign 05:50

(CBS DETROIT) - The race to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Debbie Stabenow continues to grow. 

Stabenow has held the seat since 2001 but announced in January that she will not be seeking another term in 2024.   

Five Democrats and two Republicans have entered the race. 

On Tuesday, Pamela Pugh, the president of Michigan's Board of Education, announced her candidacy. Pugh won a second eight-year term on the Board of Education in November. 

You can find a list of candidates and their interviews with CBS News Detroit below: 

Michael Hoover 

Zach Burns 

Elissa Slotkin 

Nikki Snyder 

Nasser Beydoun

Leslie Love

First published on May 23, 2023 / 5:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.