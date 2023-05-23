Pamela Pugh discusses U.S. Senate campaign

(CBS DETROIT) - The race to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Debbie Stabenow continues to grow.

Stabenow has held the seat since 2001 but announced in January that she will not be seeking another term in 2024.

Five Democrats and two Republicans have entered the race.

On Tuesday, Pamela Pugh, the president of Michigan's Board of Education, announced her candidacy. Pugh won a second eight-year term on the Board of Education in November.

You can find a list of candidates and their interviews with CBS News Detroit below:

