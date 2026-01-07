Former Chippewa Valley Schools paraprofessional charged with assaulting students

Macomb County prosecutors have charged a former Chippewa Valley Schools paraprofessional with child abuse for allegedly assaulting a special needs student in a classroom.

Prosecutors accuse Annika Markesha Vinson, 28, of Clinton Township, of twisting a child's arm and pinning that child to the ground with her knee at Cherokee Elementary School on Oct. 8, 2025. Vinson, who prosecutors say worked as a paraprofessional in a special needs classroom, is accused of also hitting another child's arm.

Clinton Township police and Child Protective Services were notified of the alleged abuse, and Vinson was fired from her position.

Neither student was injured, according to authorities.

Vinson was arraigned on Jan. 2 on two counts of fourth-degree misdemeanor child abuse, which is punishable by up to a year in jail. A judge set Vinson's bond at $5,000.

"The allegations in this case are serious and deeply concerning, particularly because they involve a position of trust with vulnerable children. The safety of the residents of Macomb County remains my highest priority," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Vinson returns to court for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 12.