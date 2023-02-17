Ford was only Detroit automaker to make Consumer Reports' list of top picks for 2023
(CBS DETROIT) - Ford Motor Company was the only one of the Detroit automakers to rank on the "Best Cars of the Year: 10 Top Picks of 2023" list by Consumers Reports.
The only car from a Detroit automaker that made the list was Ford, and they ranked among the other top vehicles with the Ford Maverick Hybrid. Ford also ranked on the list last year with the Mustang Mach-E.
Features of the vehicle include a low base price, hybrid powertrain, front-wheel drive and a 4.5-foot-long bed.
According to Consumer Reports, the top ten vehicles were picked from over 200 tested models.
"Each represents a key vehicle segment and shines for its combination of road-test performance, reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety, garnering a high-enough Overall Score to earn a coveted CR recommendation," said Consumer Reports officials.
The list consists of cars, SUVs and trucks, and hybrid and electric vehicles were popular this past year.
Here are the top ten cars:
- Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Toyota Corolla Cross
- Subaru Forester
- Ford Maverick Hybrid
- Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Nissan Lead
- Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
- Kia Telluride
- Lexus NX350h
- Tesla Model 3
