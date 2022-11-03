Ford unveils new Transit Trail van

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ford Motor Company unveiled the new 2023 Transit Trail on Thursday.

In a release, Ford says the new van is meant for life "on and off the road". The Transit Trail comes in three different versions, with a medium roof, high roof, or high roof extended models.

According to Ford, the van has Ford's 3.5 liter EcoBoost V6 engine, a skid plate style front bumper, and an increased ride height. The van also features areas inside the van where you will be able to drill into them to help turn it into a livable area.

The new van will be built in Missouri at the Kansas City Assembly Plant.