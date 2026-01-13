Ford announces multi-year partnership with Carhartt to launch Super Duty truck, other initiatives

Ford Motor Company on Tuesday announced a new multi-year partnership with Carhartt that will launch a Super Duty special edition truck and a community initiative to attract more skilled tradespeople.

Ford says the partnership seeks to address three critical areas — workforce development, community building and providing durable products — under its Essential Economy initiative. The two companies are not only bringing in Carhartt gear but also ToolBank USA, a non-profit organization that will provide access to tools for trade education, disaster relief and community revitalization, according to a news release.

Ford says Detroit ToolBank will open next month.

"This is such a great match because we're all committed to making sure workers have the best equipment and gear that they can get. Toolbank USA is inspiring people to do more with their hands while changing lives in our local communities," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in the news release. "Who better to expand their mission and bring the next hub to this great city than two iconic Detroit companies, Ford and Carhartt."

The history between Ford and Carhartt dates back to the 1920s, when Carhartt supplied factory workers with clothing. Now, the companies, both headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, say they are working to further uplift skilled trades through custom gear and programs with high schools and community colleges.

With ToolBank in Detroit, the automaker says it will offer a free tool lending program for local organizations and workers to support tradespeople, according to a news release.

"Hamilton Carhartt founded our company on a simple principle: listen to hardworking people and build products that help them do their jobs safely and effectively," said Carhartt CEO Linda Hubbard in a statement. "For 136 years, we've stood with the skilled trades by making durable gear they can rely on. That commitment has since grown to include support for programs that provide people with the skills and training needed for meaningful careers in the trades. We're excited that our partnership with Ford will help us advance this important work."

In addition, Ford announced new co-branded merchandise and a 2027 Super Duty Carhartt truck that will be available later this year. The companies say the inspiration behind many of the details of the truck came from the Carhartt store in downtown Detroit, where Ford designers visited last year.

Some of the features include wheels that were inspired by the Detroit manhole covers outside the store.

Ford says more details on the truck will be released at a later date.