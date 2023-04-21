Watch CBS News
Foodie Fridays from Yum Village in Detroit

By Terrance Friday

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - For this week's Foodie Fridays, we're taking a trip to Yum Village in Detroit.

Serving up Afro-Caribbean food and drinks, Yum Village was founded by owner and chef Godwin Ihentuge. 

CBS News Detroit's Terrance Friday spoke with Chef Ihentuge about Yum Village's history, its menu and helped Chef Ihentuge cook up some Afro-Caribbean stew. 

Yum Village has locations in New Center and West Village as well as in Cleveland, Ohio. 

Terrance Friday
Terrance Friday joins CBS News Detroit from KDFW FOX 4 in Dallas, Texas. During his time in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Terrance worked as a weekend morning anchor and reporter for the FOX-owned and operated television station.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 12:25 PM

