Foodie Fridays from Yum Village in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - For this week's Foodie Fridays, we're taking a trip to Yum Village in Detroit.

Serving up Afro-Caribbean food and drinks, Yum Village was founded by owner and chef Godwin Ihentuge.

CBS News Detroit's Terrance Friday spoke with Chef Ihentuge about Yum Village's history, its menu and helped Chef Ihentuge cook up some Afro-Caribbean stew.

Yum Village has locations in New Center and West Village as well as in Cleveland, Ohio.