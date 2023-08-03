Food assistance recipients may be eligible for replacement benefits following power outages in southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents impacted by the storms that moved through southeast Michigan last week may be eligible to receive replacement benefits, state health officials announced.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says residents who purchased food with Food Assistance Program benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could be eligible. The replacement food is only available for individuals already receiving benefits and is not available for Pandemic-EBT benefits.

The amount of replacement food a person can receive depends on the amount of food lost, up to a maximum of one month's food assistance.

"Michigan residents who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should not go without food for their families as a result of the power outages from last week's storm," said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. "We stand ready to help them by replacing food they purchased with SNAP benefits."

Any recipient who had food go bad due to a verified power outage can call 844-464-3447 to request replacement benefits. Those interested in receiving the replacement benefits must request them by Monday, Aug. 7.