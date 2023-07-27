Watch CBS News
Strong to severe storms possible across southeast Michigan Friday

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast July 27, 2023 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast July 27, 2023 (Today) 02:45

(CBS DETROIT) - After severe storms Wednesday across southeast Michigan, there is another chance for severe weather Friday.

 The storm prediction center has issued a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. 

The storms will start to roll in Friday afternoon and could last through the early overnight. 

Temperatures Friday will also be hot, with highs climbing in the lower 90s with heat indices reaching the middle to upper 90s. Since it will be hot and muggy, that will help add fuel to the atmosphere. 

The biggest threats right now will be strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Rain amounts Friday could reach over 1" in some spots.

Your NEXT Weather Team is monitoring the severe threat, so stay tuned to CBS News Detroit on air and online at CBSDetroit.com, our CBS News Detroit app, and on Pluto TV.

Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 10:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

