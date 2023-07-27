Strong to severe storms possible across southeast Michigan Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - After severe storms Wednesday across southeast Michigan, there is another chance for severe weather Friday.

The storm prediction center has issued a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms.

NEXT Weather

The storms will start to roll in Friday afternoon and could last through the early overnight.

NEXT Weather

Temperatures Friday will also be hot, with highs climbing in the lower 90s with heat indices reaching the middle to upper 90s. Since it will be hot and muggy, that will help add fuel to the atmosphere.

NEXT Weather

The biggest threats right now will be strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Rain amounts Friday could reach over 1" in some spots.

NEXT Weather

Your NEXT Weather Team is monitoring the severe threat, so stay tuned to CBS News Detroit on air and online at CBSDetroit.com, our CBS News Detroit app, and on Pluto TV.