Foggy conditions lead to school delays in Southeast Michigan for Feb. 19

Dense fog is blanketing Southeast Michigan on Thursday, Feb. 19, with some school delays reported as a result.

The announcements includes some of the districts in Monroe County.

Michigan school districts are allotted six days that can be used to cancel school for emergency reasons including fog, snow, power outages and other emergencies. If that number is amount is exceeded, and many schools have reached that point in Metro Detroit, superintendents need to ask state officials for additional emergency days or start scheduling makeup days.

The National Weather Service in Detroit placed all of Southeast Michigan under a dense fog advisory Thursday morning, with the alert expected to remain into effect until noon.

If your school district isn't listed, check back later. This list automatically updates as reports are sent in from the schools.

See the list of school delays and closures for Feb. 19