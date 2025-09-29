Watch CBS News
Florida truck driver charged in crash that killed 3, injured 5 others in eastern Michigan

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A Florida truck driver has been charged in connection with a deadly crash that killed three people and injured five others in Ellington Township, Michigan, last week. 

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 9 p.m. on Sept. 26 on Deckerville Road near Hurds Corner Road. 

Authorities said Pavel Shchukin, 55, was driving a semi-truck on Hurds Corner Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Jeep traveling eastbound on Deckerville Road. Eight Cass City residents were in the Jeep at the time of the crash. 

Investigators said three people died at the scene, and five others were taken to area hospitals, with some in critical condition at the time. Shchukin and his passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash and were also sent to the hospital. 

The sheriff's office did not release the names of those involved in the crash. 

Shchukin is charged with three counts of moving violation causing death and five counts of moving violation causing serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Shchukin is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Tuscola County Jail.

Nick Lentz contributed to this report.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

