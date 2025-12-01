Florida robbery suspect caught in Macomb County with help from Flock camera network

A man whom Florida deputies sought on a warrant for robbery and false imprisonment was found in Metro Detroit as law enforcement officers pursued the possibility he had traveled to Michigan.

The Shelby Township Police Department said the local investigation began when the Pasco County Sheriff's Office in Florida requested assistance from Michigan authorities in making an apprehension.

Pasco County detectives told local police the suspect had robbed a gambling establishment, then tied up and assaulted an employee before leaving the area in a Dodge Ram pickup truck. Detectives also told the Shelby Township Special Investigation Unit that the suspect has family in Shelby Township and was believed to have traveled to Michigan.

While Shelby Township officers did not see the vehicle near that home, the Flock Safety license plate reader camera network provided notification that the vehicle was in the area.

At about 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, authorities say the Flock camera system provided information that the vehicle was near 23 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. The Shelby Township detective and patrol officers located the vehicle and did a traffic stop, taking the suspect into custody.

"This case is a clear example of how teamwork and the use of the FLOCK system were able to keep our community safe. Thanks to the swift coordination between our Special Investigation Unit, patrol officers, and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, we were able to apprehend a dangerous suspect without incident," Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert J. Shelide said.