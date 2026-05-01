Florida man with multiple warrants arrested after traffic stop in Metro Detroit

A Florida man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested in Shelby Township, Michigan, following a traffic stop, police said.

According to the Shelby Township Police Department, Robert Farrug is charged with resisting and obstructing an officer and illegal use of a financial transaction device. Farrug's bond was set at $650,000.

Police say Farrug has warrants in Southeast Michigan, including in Shelby Township, as well as in Georgia and a nationwide extradition out of Florida. Those warrants include possession of a weapon, burglary and theft of a firearm.

Shelby Township police located Farrug, who was visiting family in the area, on April 25 after receiving a FLOCK notification that his car was traveling near Dequindre and 24 Mile roads. Officers initiated a traffic stop and ordered Farrug to exit the vehicle.

Authorities ordered Farrug to put his hands up and to turn away from officers; however, Farrug refused and got back in the car, prompting officers to use a taser. Farrug attempted to drive away, but one officer stopped him while another put the car in park.

Police say a search of the car uncovered identification of another person and credit cards that did not belong to Farrug.

"FLOCK technology once again proved to be an invaluable tool in helping us quickly locate a dangerous individual wanted on multiple warrants across several states," said Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide. "The system allowed our officers to pinpoint the suspect's vehicle in real time and respond immediately. Just as important, the swift and decisive actions of our officers ensured the situation was brought under control safely, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. Their professionalism and teamwork reflect the high standards we expect at the Shelby Township Police Department."