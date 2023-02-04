Florida man flees police in Michigan, attempts to cross Blue Water Bridge

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Florida man is charged after fleeing from law enforcement in St. Clair County and attempting to cross the Blue Water Bridge before turning around.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Richard Tumminia, 44, of Spring Hill, Florida, was arraigned on three counts of fleeing and eluding, three counts of resisting and obstructing and operating while intoxicated.

He was given a $100,000 bond and is being held in St. Clair County Jail.

Authorities say sometime after midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 1, dispatch was notified of a dark-colored sedan fleeing from police in connection with a stalking complaint in Sanilac County. The vehicle was last seen on M-25 near Lexington.

A St. Clair County deputy spotted the vehicle traveling at high speed on 24th Avenue in Fort Gratiot Township and attempted to stop it. Authorities say Tumminia continued to the Blue Water Bridge, passing through an empty toll lane. However, he turned around and exited the bridge, traveling to eastbound Interstate 94.

Authorities say Tumminia drove onto Pine Grove Avenue and stop sticks were released, forcing him to drive on one tire and three rims. He fled through a gas station parking lot and collided with a patrol car, crashing into a snow bank.

Authorities say Tumminia ran but was arrested shortly after, threatening officers and was "belligerent in the patrol car as well as while being booked at St. Clair County Jail."

Investigators are looking into the possible abduction in Sanilac County and whether others were involved.