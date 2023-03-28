Watch CBS News
Florida Atlantic heads to Final Four

By Ronnie Duncan

/ CBS Detroit

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (CBS DETROIT) - As the Kansas State marching band exited from Madison Square Garden Saturday night, the Owls of Florida Atlantic were dancing to a new tune while cutting down the nets after stamping their ticket to Houston for the Final Four. 

"We ain't no Cinderella man, we come here, we got something to prove," Florida Atlantic redshirt freshman guard Nicholas Boyd said. "We played hard and we stick together, and at the end of the day you see the final product."

"This is that dream when you look up in the dictionary or Wikipedia, you see the word "team" with a picture of our guys," Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May said. "They love each other …they push each other every single day. This is Florida Atlantic basketball, everyone doing it together."   

