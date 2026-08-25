Michigan AG completes Flint water crisis criminal investigation

There will be no state criminal prosecutions arising from the Flint water crisis, which raised concerns about lead contamination in the drinking water of residents of that Michigan city.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a report on Tuesday, explaining that a Michigan Supreme Court ruling on "one-person grand jury proceedings" limited the actions that could result from the years-long investigation.

Instead, the state attorney general's 105-page report, with redactions in its public form, is the conclusion of the case.

"This report is not the justice the victims of the Flint Water Crisis deserve," Nessel said. "Nor does it provide answers to every question. But it is the fullest measure of accountability I can offer to the people of Flint and those who cherish justice everywhere."

Nessel said the full scope of the damage to Flint-area residents may not be known for decades.

What led up to the water crisis

The Flint water crisis, which involved the source and distribution of drinking water, unfolded over a series of events.

As reported in the attorney general's report, the city of Flint was under a state financial emergency order when, in 2013, an emergency manager determined it would be cost-effective for the city to end its water service contract with the City of Detroit and find a less expensive source.

A subsequent emergency manager agreed with the decision.

The Flint River became the primary water source in April 2014, rather than Lake Huron, and the city of Flint's water treatment plant was returned to service.

The river water began corroding older lead pipes and service lines, causing lead to leach into the water.

By September 2015, Dr. Mona Hanna, a local pediatrician, had shown a link between Flint's 2014 water connection switch and elevated lead levels in local children. She later wrote a book about what happened in the community.

There is "no safe level of lead for a child," the pediatrician said.

Flint's water supply was switched back on in October 2015. By that time, the Flint River water had been flowing through the lines for nearly 18 months.

Rick Snyder, then Michigan's governor, declared a state of emergency in Flint in January 2016 over lead contamination in the city's drinking water. His order was issued the same day federal officials confirmed they were investigating the matter.

Snyder also sent the National Guard to help distribute lead tests, filters and bottled water to the community.

The investigation and implications for local residents got national attention.

Michigan's investigation

As the investigation ramped up, then-Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced a series of criminal charges over the circumstances. Nessel, who became attorney general in 2019, assigned separate people in her department to handle the criminal investigation and civil litigation.

The civil litigation resulted in financial compensation to Flint residents, much of that going to settle claims on behalf of children in the community.

Nessel explained that a one-person grand jury determined probable cause and issued indictments against nine people, alleging 42 criminal charges. The one-person grand jury process involved a circuit court judge reviewing the case in confidence, rather than a traditional grand jury format.

Nessel said the format was chosen because of the amount of information involved and the time it would take to go through it. In addition, there were concerns about implications for the witnesses giving testimony.

Those indicted included former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.

The Michigan Supreme Court overturned the allowance of the rarely used one-person grand jury format as litigation continued. Most of the indictments were dismissed in October 2022; the one against former Gov. Rick Snyder was dismissed in December 2022.

What's happened since

In the aftermath of the Flint water crisis, the city replaced thousands of older lead water pipes and updated its water facility.

In May 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lifted the emergency order over Flint's drinking water, saying the city had completed all requirements expected under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

"The Flint Water Crisis was a man-made tragedy of epic proportion," Nessel said in the newly released report.

"Regrettably, today, more than ten years since the Flint Water Crisis began, the only offering I can make to the people of Flint is to give them this report, which documents what happened in their city. ... It is not the justice they deserve, but I hope it will offer some clarity about the decisions."

The above video originally aired on April 25, 2024.